KOCHI: With the universities in the state hit by political controversies and administrative paralysis, the autonomous status came as a breather to some colleges under the MG University. But government colleges like the Maharaja’s in Ernakulam, caught in the stranglehold of violent student politics, were not so lucky despite the status.

Of the four colleges in Ernakulam that were granted autonomous status this year, only Maharaja’s failed to embrace the decision with an open heart. Its aided counterparts -- St Teresa’s, Sacred Hearts and Rajagiri -- were only happy to court the promise of freedom held by the change.

Violent student politics returned to Maharaja’s with a vengeance once the protests generated by the autonomy debate calmed down. In this academic year, 10 cases have already been registered against the students of the college. The offenses are grave: attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt and destruction of public property. Due to these strikes alone, the college lost around 30 academic days this year. Earlier this month, the college had to be shut for 10 days following the clashes between activists of KSU and SFI. Twentysix students were suspended on account of these violent incidents and four were arrested.

“Almost all who protested against it were ignorant of the benefits of autonomous status,” said E M Mohammed, retired teacher, Maharaja’s college.

According to N Jayakumar, member, governing council of Maharaja’s and syndicate member, MG University, a major concern of college students is the delay in publication of results by universities.

“Once the colleges receive autonomy, they can conduct exams and publish results in time. The university’s burden is lessened and they are responsible only for issuing certificates,” Jayakumar said.