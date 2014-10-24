KOCHI: The HC extended the stay for one month, on the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court’s directive to register an FIR against persons allegedly involved in the Travancore Titanium Products corruption case, and to conduct a probe. The court passed the order when a petition filed by T Balakrishnan, former chairman of the board of directors of the TTP, seeking to quash the Vigilance Court’s order came up for hearing.