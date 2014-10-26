THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spotlight on the political interferences and the administrative paralysis in the University of Kerala has relegated to the background the institution’s grim financial situation, which if left unaddressed could trigger a huge fiscal crisis in the near future.

At present, the university is leading a hand-to-mouth existence due to mounting pension expenses and the depletion of traditional sources of income. While there are 1,165 regular employees in the university, the number of pensioners is more than its double-- around 2,516.

“The university generates a revenue of around Rs 100 crore, which is the same amount as it has to spend on the pension bill. It receives a government grant of Rs 172 core. However, the overall expenditure stands at Rs 280.68 crore, which means a deficit of around Rs 9 crore annually,” said a top university official, preferring anonymity.

This deficit has already put on hold many development and modernisation projects of the university, sources said. The university receives Rs 21 crore from the government as plan fund. Financial aid from the University Grants Commission is project-based and can be used only for the purpose specified.

However, the situation is expected to turn grim in the next fiscal. While the expenditure is projected to be Rs 322 crore, conservative estimates peg the total receipts at Rs 280 crore, meaning there will be a deficit of over Rs 42 crore, a source said.

With the proposed Technical University coming up, the university is expected to lose revenue to the tune of Rs 12 to 15 crore from next year. “Also, the closure of ten B.Ed centres run by the university means that the payment of salary to around 300 contract teachers and staff is poised to become the liability of the university,” the source added. These centres were already making a loss of Rs 2 crore annually.

According to Dr A Jayakrishnan, a former Vice- Chancellor of the university currently on the faculty at IIT Chennai, universities need to devise innovative methods to raise their internal revenue rather than depend on government funds for survival.

“Promoting endowments as in the case of western universities, encouraging the private sector to fund select courses and generating revenue through commercial activity in the huge asset base of university are some of these measures. Unfortunately, the private sector seems to shy away from investing in higher education in the state,” he said. A rough idea of how the examination process in the university fares can be gauged from the fact that close to 80 percent of the students opt for revaluation of their answer scripts.

Though university officials were quick to scale down the rate of revaluation to below 70 percent, they do admit that all is not well in the conduct of exams, valuation of answer scripts and timely declaration of results.

Most of the complaints are related to the conduct of B.Tech examinations, in which the faculties of self-financing engineering colleges are involved.

“Of 42 engineering colleges under the university, 35 are self-financing institutions. The principals of most of the self-financing colleges are reluctant to send their faculties for the valuation process. Also, the quality of answer script valuation by such teachers are not up to the mark,” said a senior official. After the introduction of the semester system, there have been many complaints about the undue delay in the publication of results. However, Controller of Examinations K Madhukumar said the delay was mostly in the case of students appearing for supplementary exams.

“When it comes to end-semester students and those appearing for supplementary exams, priority is always given to the former. It is to be noted that there have been instances of the first and second semester B.Tech exam results being declared in a short span of 45 days,” he claimed. (Concluded)