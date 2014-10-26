THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Police have taken serious note of the new-found vigour of Sangh Parivar organisations which resulted in a couple of untoward incidents in different parts of the state.

A routine meeting of senior officers convened by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala recently observed that such incidents would spark communal tension. The minister is learnt to have directed the officials to act tough on the perpetrators of violence. The Yuva Morcha’s attack on the liquor outlets of the Beverages Corporation and some other incidents of violence involving RSS workers were those cited in the meeting. An official who attended the meeting said the Yuva Morcha’s ‘moral police’ attack in Kozhikode proved their claim right. The YM activists vandalised a restaurant on Thursday alleging that the owners facilitated immoral activities there.

“The BJP, Yuva Morcha and RSS workers have become aggressive, a bit uncontrollable even to their leaders. Luckily, none of the incidents took a communal turn,” he said. The Special Branch of police have been directed to keep a tab on all Hindutva organisations. Alert was issued to the cops in sensitive districts for early intervention activities.