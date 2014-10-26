KOZHIKODE: The Start-up Village, set up at the UL Cyber Park at Nellikode, is all set to go functional on Sunday. Minister for Industries and Information Technology P K Kunhalikutty will inaugurate the park at a function to be held at the UL Cyber Park at 3 pm. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Start-Up Village Chief Executive Officer Pranav Kumar Suresh said that the park would foster the culture of research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“As the village is thrown open, adequate space and opportunities will be provided to young entrepreneurs and students,” he said. “The village offers vast possibilities of growth for youngsters. In the park, which is the first of its kind in Malabar, priority will be given to entrepreneurs from the region,” said Cyber Park director Shaju S.

Minister for Panchayats and Social Justice M K Muneer will preside over the inaugural function. Former co-chairman of Infosys Kris Gopalakrishnan will deliver the keynote address.