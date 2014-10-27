KOCHI: Hibi Eden MLA will attend the election exchange programme of the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL), scheduled to be conducted from October 28 to November 8 at Washington, Florida, in the U.S.

The ACYPL will be hosting a 10-member delegation from India and Pakistan, with five participants from each country.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation member Amritha Dhawan (Congress), Janata Dal MLA (Bihar) Rahul Kumar, Telugu Desam Party MLA (Telangana) Vivekandand Kunapandu and North Goa Village pacnchayat member Siddhsesh Shirpad Naik (BJP) are the other delegates from India.

The ACYPL, an organisation that facilitates international exchanges, helps emerging leaders in the 25-40 age group in having first-hand experience of the political and cultural dynamics of other countries.

The delegates will also get a chance to observe the election to be held in the US Senate on November 4.