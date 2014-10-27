IDUKKI: The land transfer issues between two departments under the Agriculture Ministry has hit the functioning of the Modern Mother Bull Farm at Kolahalamedu in Wagamon in Peermade taluk.

It was launched by Kerala Livestock Department Board (KLDB) with the aim of attaining self-sufficiency in milk production. But now the cattle in the farm are not allowed to graze in its own pastures measuring about 200 acres owing to alleged clandestine operations of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) from which the land was transferred to KLDB a couple of years ago when the varsity’s performance was poor, sources with KLDB said.

About 21 workers appointed by the KVASU to run a base camp at Wagamon are being used to rein in KLDB, they said. In fact, the KLDB has to depend on a nearby pig farm in Muttakunnu outside its premises for getting supplies of fodder for the cattle.

When the government restored the land to KLDB, it was asked to provide about 15 acres to KVASU for the Dairy Science College.

The college had appointed the 21 workers on contract basis to operate its base camp in the region. But the KLDB failed in handing over the 15 acres to KVASU. However, KLDB MD Jose James pointed out that the issue was trivial. He said only a government order was needed for the Revenue Department to facilitate the transfer of the land. The taluk survey officer has to survey the land and draw the sketch. The officials of both the departments had patched up in the presence of the Agriculture Minister. The issue would be resolved by mid-November, he said.

Now the locals are concerned whether the farm set up to produce a total of 7,750 litres of milk per day from 500 cows in the coming few months would face the same fate of the Dairy Science College.

The land was originally with the KLDB since early 1965 until 2000. Then it was transferred to the Kerala Agriculture University, Thrissur, as plans were afoot to shift the Dairy Science College from Mannuthy, in Thrissur to Kolahalamedu. A large establishment was set up with huge investments, but the college never saw the light of the day as the officials were not interested in moving to the remote area.

The university was bifurcated leading to the new Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in 2011 with the Veterinary University being in charge of the dairy college.