THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bar hotel owners will challenge Thursday’s High Court Single Bench verdict on bars. Kerala Bar Hotels Association (KBHA) president Biju Ramesh said on Thursday that they will appeal before Division Bench on Friday.

“If you can have four-star bars, why not three-star ones? Our contention from the beginning has been that there is discrimination in the government decision regarding bars,” he said. Partially approving the government’s liquor policy, the High Court had allowed only four and five star category bars to function.

Shuttering three-star class bars will have an adverse impact on the tourism sector as a large number of tourists depend on three star and four star hotels, according to KBHA.

Already, other states which have a big stake in the tourism sector, such as Goa, have begun exploiting the situation in Kerala to draw tourists away, KBHA said.

Also, there are discrepancies in the actual number of star-classified hotels in the state, Biju Ramesh said.

According to him, the India Tourism website lists 75 bar hotels as having four-star while the government list has only 33. While the official list has eight ‘heritage bars,’ the India Tourism website lists 13, he said. It also lists 262 bar hotels as having three-star classification, he added.