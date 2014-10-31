KOCHI: In a body blow to small and medium bar owners in the state, the Kerala High Court on Thursday granted partial clearance to the new abkari policy of the Kerala government, paving the way for their closure. It however allowed bars attached to four-star and heritage category hotels in the state to function.

Justice K Surendra Mohan held that “the abkari policy, to the extent, it excludes hotels having four-star and heritage category hotels from the eligibility to be granted FL-3 licences under the Foreign Liquor Rules (FLR), is set aside, being arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. The consequential amendments to the FLR as well as the proceedings of the Excise Commissioner cancelling the licences of such hotels are also set aside.”

The court made it clear that the abkari policy 2014-15 is to be sustained in all aspects, except for the four-star and heritage category. The challenge against the policy by the two star and three-star and hotels having no classification would not stand, the court held.

The Bench also dismissed a petition filed by the bar owners an hour after the judgment seeking permission to allow them to function for two weeks. The court observed that the apex court had already permitted the bar owners to function till the High Court passes an order so there is no need to further extend the order.

Since the fate of both two and three-star hotels has been concluded by the Supreme Court in the Surendra Das case, the challenge against the exclusion can no longer survive. However, in the case of hotels with four star and heritage classification, there was absolutely no material to justify a conclusion that there were any complaints with respect to their functioning. The government files made available to the court did not contain any material to justify the exclusion of hotels of four star and heritage categories. The measures have surfaced for the first time, all of a sudden in the policy.

The state submitted that it was decided that no new licences for three-star hotels would be permitted from March 31, 2012 onwards. It was its avowed policy to reduce liquor consumption in the state stage by stage and to achieve the goal of total prohibition within a 10-year span, the state submitted.

The court pointed out that the SC had upheld the decision regarding the deletion of two-star and three star hotels from the classes of hotels eligible to be granted licences.

“Of course, the order concerned the grant of licences to fresh applicants. Since the licences to conduct bars are being granted annually, to be renewed on the expiry thereof, it cannot be said that the existing licensees have any subsisting right to claim renewal,” it said.

The contention by the two and three star hotels that the classification made is discriminatory and violative of Article 14 of the constitution is unsustainable in view of the dictum of SC.

The four-star bar hotel owners contended that there was no substantial difference between hotels that enjoy four-star and heritage classification from the five star hotels.

Four-star and five-star hotels are grouped together for the purpose of classification by the Ministry of Tourism. The sale of liquor through four and five-star hotels within the state accounts only for a small percentage. The present policy not to grant licence to four-star is without any justification, they submitted.

The court pointed out that hotels with classification of four-star and above are not frequented by the youth, students or the less affluent society.