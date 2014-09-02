THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan said here on Monday that even after repeated setbacks in the Plus II cases in the form of adverse court rulings, the Chief Minister’s lame excuses will not work.

He told a news conference here on Monday that the court had observed that government had violated all norms bypassing merit and committed corruption while allotting the Plus II schools.

“If the Chief Minister had any shame left in him he should resign. By allotting too many number of Plus two schools, the government has also destroyed the Vocational Higher secondary system in the state’’ VS said.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s observation in palmolein case, VS said that Oommen Chandy was following a stand that in case of choosing between making money and maintaining respect and dignity, money would come first. He said that Chandy was facing setbacks after setbacks ever since he became the CM.