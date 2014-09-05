FB Post: Case Against P Jayarajan's Son

Home States Kerala

KANNUR: The Kathirur police on Thursday registered a case against Jain Raj, son of CPM district secretary P Jayarajan, in connection with a Facebook post allegedly congratulating the murderers of RSS district leader T Manoj on Monday, just after the incident.

According to police, a case has been registered against Jain Raj under Section 153 of IPC, 118 D of Kerala Police Act and Section 66 A of the IT Act. If found guilty of the charge under the IT Act, the accused can be punished with three years’ imprisonment  and fine.

The particular section of the IT Act was charged against the CPM leader’s son for inciting violence through social media. Jain Raj, now staying in the Middle East, would be questioned in connection with the case, police sources said. Jain Raj courted controversy as his post on the social media network disclosing that ‘(he) was waiting for long to hear the good news.’ The message appeared just after the murder of the RSS leader at Ukkasmotta near Kathirur, not far from the house of P Jayarajan. When the post came under criticism, it was deleted. But, Jain Raj soon came up with a detailed explanation on Facebook. He said that he was expressing the joy of a son when he came to know that the man, who brutally attacked his father years back, was lying on the street dead.

The slain leader Manoj was fifth accused in the murder attempt case on P Jayarajan on August 25, 1999. BJP and RSS had demanded that Jain Raj should also be charged in connection with the murder. Congress leaders K Sudhakaran and Dean Kuriakose also sought probe on the FB post.  

