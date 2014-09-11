Temporary Relief for Govt as Treasury Reopens

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has overcome the acute crisis for the time being as the Treasury reopened on Wednesday after Onam holidays.

“The state also repaid the ‘ways and means’ advance which it had borrowed from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday,” the officials at the Finance Department said.

The reopening of Treasury and the subsequent inflow of revenue helped the state to overcome a situation of resorting to over draft.

“The situation of slipping into over draft was overcome as Rs 800 crore came to the Treasury,” the Finance Department said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The ‘ways and means’ advance was Rs 536.55 crore while the over draft was Rs 253 crore. The state had to resort to liquor money to tide over one of its worst financial crisis.

The acute shortage of funds had dragged the state into a situation in which it had to depend on the advance tax of Rs 300 crore paid by Bevco on Tuesday.

The additional amount of around Rs 2,000 crore needed to distribute bonus and festival allowance during Onam put an extra pressure on the state exchequer.

The state resorted to borrowing twice in August and once in September apart from the bonds issued four times after the commencement of the current financial year.

The Finance Minister on Tuesday justified the situation by saying that it was the first time the state faced overdraft after the UDF came to power. Mani had also admitted that a sudden dip in tax revenue due to the closure of bars too led to the financial crisis.

The Finance Department is formulating a comprehensive plan to overcome the revenue loss in future due to the new abkari policy.

“This year, there’s an estimated revenue loss of Rs 1,811 crore. After knowing this, the state went ahead with the new liquor policy. The state is not going to review the decision on liquor policy,” Mani said.