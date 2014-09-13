MLA Petitions CM, Seeks Night-time Postmortem

Express News Service By

KASARGOD: N A Nellikkunnu MLA has sent a petition to Chief Minister Oommen Chandy tomake postmortem at hospitalsavailable round-the-clock.

The Kasargod MLA said though the Cabinet had decided make postmortem facilityavailable 24 hours, in February 2013, itwas not implemented.

As of now, hospitals conduct postmortem only till 6 pm.

“The unavailability of postmortem facility during night hoursis causing inconvenience to the relatives of victims of road accidents and otherdisasters,” said Nellikkunnu, who has made the submissions on the postmortem issue in the Legislative Assembly at least five times.

He said night-time postmortems at hospitals was a long-pending demand for the people of Kerala. According to the Chief Minister’s web page, the Cabinet, on February 20, 2013, decided to amend the Medico Legal Code to enable postmortem to be conducted 24 hours at government medical college hospitals, district general hospitals and district hospitals.

The Cabinet had also decided to upgrade the basic facilities available in these hospitals and necessary posts were sanctioned to make night-time postmortem possible. However, none of the decisions taken by the cabinet has been implemented.

To a question by Nellikkunnu in the Assembly in August, Health Minister V S Sivakumar said basic facilities had to be improved and more staff needed to be hired to have night-time postmortem in at least one hospital in every district.

Nellikkunnu, in his petition to the Chief Minister, said that the local MLA could help upgrade the facilities at the morgue and hospital to implement the Cabinet decision.

“MLAs have `6 crore at their disposal for special development. Also, in many places, citizens and associations have come forward to sponsor the cause. We can tap them,” he said.

Nellikkunnu also added that he was ready to help upgrade the General Hospital, Kasargod.