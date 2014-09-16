KUMILY: The three-member apex committee on Mullaperiyar on Monday said that the seepage of water has increased by 20 litres per minute in the last ten days and is now 90 litres per minute. But, this is within the safe parameters. They said that the dam is safe.

In the last reading of the seepage which was made by the five member sub-committee on September 1, it had been recorded that about 70 litres of water per minute was seeping through the dam, head of the panel L A V Nathan told reporters here.

V J Kurien, representing Kerala, did not raise any concern over the increase in the seepage level at the meeting.

Chemical Testing

The meeting has decided to carryout chemical examination of the water seeping through the dam, Nathan said. This is to find out the amount of surki in the water seeping out of the dam.

Tamil Nadu will provide the data on water seepage which had been recorded for the past three years, he said. The apex committee also decided to invite KSEB and Forest Department officials for the next meeting which will be held on October 20 here. The issues such as construction of road to the dam through the forest via Vallakadavu which falls under the Periyar Tiger Reserve and improving electrification facility will be discussed in the next meeting, Nathan said.

The committee also accepted Tamil Nadu’s request to replace its representative Executive Engineer Madhavan from the five member sub- committee with Rajesh, who is the Superintending Engineer at Vaigai River Basin division in Madurai.

In the morning, the members of the apex committee and the sub- committee along with other officials visited the dam.

The members of the apex committee are L A V Nathan, Chief Engineer, (Dam Safety Organisation), Central Water Commission, M Saikumar, principal secretary (Public Works), Tamil Nadu, V J Kurien, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Kerala.The sub-committee is headed by the Central Water Commission Kochi division Executive Engineer Umberji Harish Girish. The other members are Kerala Irrigation department Executive Engineer George Daniel, Assistant Engineer N S Praseed representing Kerala while Tamil Nadu is represented by Rajesh and Sub divisional officer Soundaram.

The Supreme Court had directed setting up of the three member committee to ensure the safety of the dam in wake of its order allowing Tamil Nadu to increase the water level in the dam from 136 feet to 142 feet under present condition.