'Autonomous Status Can Improve Quality of Edn in Colleges'

KOCHI: Asserting that autonomy is directly linked to accountability, M G University Pro-Vice Chancellor Sheena Shukkur has said that an institution when given freedom to follow its own curriculum along with their novel methodologies of teaching through its autonomous status, should ensure they administered their freedom with responsibility.

She was speaking during the discussion on ‘Autonomous Colleges - Possibilities and Challenges’ organised by the Alumni of Maharaja’s College on Thursday.

The discussion was held in the wake of anomalies and ambiguity over the introduction of autonomous status in colleges in the state.

“An autonomous college will be able to introduce teaching innovations where teachers can introduce different methodologies in teaching. While in the past, a board under the university decides on the various aspects of the curriculum and the courses, now the teachers and administration of the autonomous college alone can make discussions. This will result in better administration and improve the quality of education in the colleges,” Sheena Shukkur said.

Former Maharaja’s College principal Mary Matilda said the government should have addressed the fears of the students and the faculty before implementing the autonomous status. However, she approved of the move to grant autonomous status to the colleges in the state.