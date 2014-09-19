Home States Kerala

'Autonomous Status Can Improve Quality of Edn in Colleges'

Published: 19th September 2014 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2014 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

KOCHI: Asserting that autonomy is directly linked to accountability, M G University Pro-Vice Chancellor Sheena Shukkur has said that an institution when given freedom to follow its own curriculum along with their novel methodologies of teaching through its autonomous status, should ensure they administered their freedom with responsibility.

She was speaking during the discussion on ‘Autonomous Colleges - Possibilities and Challenges’ organised by the Alumni of Maharaja’s College on Thursday.

The discussion was held in the wake of anomalies and ambiguity over the introduction of autonomous status in colleges in the state. 

“An autonomous college will be able to introduce teaching innovations where teachers can introduce different methodologies in teaching. While in the past, a board under the university decides on the various aspects of the curriculum and the courses, now the teachers and administration of the autonomous college alone can make discussions. This will result in better administration and improve the quality of education in the colleges,” Sheena Shukkur said.

Former Maharaja’s College principal Mary Matilda said the government should have addressed the fears of the students and the faculty before implementing the autonomous status. However, she approved of the move to grant autonomous status to the colleges in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp