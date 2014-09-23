THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Financial experts feel that like many other government initiatives, Mission 676 too may remain on paper. “It was part of an attempt to impress the public. These kind of initiatives like 100-day programmes and Mission 676 serve the purpose of duping the masses. With the ongoing financial crisis, the government may not have many other options but to shelve pricey projects,” said K N Harilal of Centre for Development Studies (CDS).

The Works Department had plans for 23 road development projects worth `6,000 crore under the Speed Kerala Programme, Mass Rapid Transport System projects worth `6000 crore and National Highway development projects worth `2,500 crore. Of these, the two monorail projects as part of MRTS development have already been dropped by the government, which now plans to introduce Light Rail in its place.

The IT Corridor and flyovers in Kochi as part of the Speed Kerala programme, land acquisition for the Edappally flyover, construction of Kundannoor flyover worth `90 crore and Vyttila flyover worth `108 crore and the tender proceedings for the Palarivattom flyover announced as part of the Mission are yet to take off.

A comprehensive housing scheme for the Scheduled Tribe in the state was also envisaged as part of Mission 676. However, the government has failed to address many issues raised by the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha, which is currently on a ‘stand-up stir’ in front of the Secretariat. The aid for housing renovation for 1,000 families announced by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department and the Health Department’s proposal to provide surgeries free of cost in government hospital are likely to be hit.