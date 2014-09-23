KOCHI: A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court against the insistence by the authorities that the Aadhaar card number be included in the application form for the National Talent Search Examination, Stage-I.

The petition was filed by V E Rahul Goutham, a Class-X student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattam, Thiruvananthapuram.

There is a space provided in the application form for writing Aadhaar card number, and that has been made a mandatory input. It is also stated that incomplete application forms would be rejected.

The petitioner submitted that he did have Aadhaar card, and hence he was not in a position to provide any number. He said that he did not apply for the Aadhaar card as the Supreme Court (SC) had intervened in the issue of Aadhaar card.

The SC had stated, “in the meanwhile, no person should suffer for not getting Aadhaar card, in spite of the fact that some authority had issued a circular making it mandatory. When a person applies for Aadhaar Card voluntarily, it may be checked whether that person is entitled for it under the law, and the card should not be given to any illegal immigrant.”

“Hence, insisting on Aadhaar card is a violation of the SC order,” the petitioner said.