THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The State Government will soon have in place a Youth Entrepreneurship Policy, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said on Friday. A committee appointed by the State Planning Board has submitted a report with 27 recommendations in this regard, Chandy said in a statement.

The highlights of the recommendations include a five-lakh-sq-ft ‘Live, Work, Play Campus’ for youth entrepreneurs. IT had hogged the spotlight in the Student Entrepreneurship Policy declared two years ago. IT aside, tourism, business innovation, electronics, agriculture, manufacturing and healthcare also will receive priority in future, he said.

When the government started encouraging start-ups the plan was to have 1,000 start-ups in 10 years. But 777 companies have already been formed in just two years. Of them, 276 are student initiatives. As many as 4,897 applications are under the consideration of the Industries Department, the CM said.

The response to the Young Entrepreneur Summit (YES) organised at Angamaly was overwhelming, Chandy said. Although 2,000 young entrepreneurs were expected, more than 4,500 had attended. “Idea is king in the digital era. Some of the ideas that were presented at YES might rule the world tomorrow. Or there may be others who are inspired by the ideas presented here,’’ he said.

Every government department has set apart one per cent of the budget allocation for young entrepreneurs. Student entrepreneurs will be granted 20 per cent attendance plus four grace marks.