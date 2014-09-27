THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to suspend all its services to Tamil Nadu by terminating these close to the border.

The decision has been taken fearing protests and vandalism by people after a trial court held Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa guilty of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of her income during 1991-96.

The nearest Kerala-Tamil Nadu border point is only 18 kms from the Thiruvananthapuram KSRTC bus stand in the capital city and a large number of the KSRTC buses are run for Nagercoil and Kanyakumari every day.

KSRTC operates buses to Tamil Nadu from the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Palakkad.