Fresh Row over Rail Corridor

KOTTAYAM: In a bizarre development, the District Collector on Monday convened a meeting on the controversial High Speed Railway Corridor (HSRC) here even as Transport Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, who was on chair, said the corridor was non-existent.

Confusion prevailed in the meeting attended by four MLAs, a minister, chairpersons of three municipalities, presidents of a dozen grama panchayats and a DMRC representative. While the minister, who presided over the meeting, said that the state government had shelved the project, District Collector Ajith Kumar, who called for the meeting, clarified that he did it on the directive from the chief secretary.

“This is a clear case of break-down of the state administration,” K Suresh Kurup MLA, who attended the meeting, told Express. “The Minister and the Collector are expressing two entirely opposing views,” said Kurup, adding that the excuses from the government were not enough, and the people would like to know what the real pictures was.

“We were against the way in which everything about the project was planned and presented...if the project, however, is not existing, as the minister said, why such a meeting was convened,” asked Suresh Kurup.

The meeting was attended by MLAs C F Thomas, Mons Joseph and heads of various local bodies, but they all expressed strong dissent over the project and decided to inform the government about this.