KOCHI:Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph who wrote to Chief Justice H L Dattu expressing “deep anguish” over the decision to hold a conference of judges on Good Friday, had shot off a similar letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a move considered unprecedented, the Justice wrote to the PM urging him to ensure that the secular and constitutional values are upheld while such decisions are taken in the future. Earlier, in the letter to Dattu on March 18, Kurian had stated that the conference, scheduled to be held from April 2 to 5 will give a wrong message to other constitutional institutions and public bodies.

The letter said he will be unable to attend the conference as he would be in Kerala to attend religious ceremonies of Good Friday and Easter and spend time with his family. Dattu wrote back to him on March 20, expressing shock over his decision. “It is indeed shocking that my decision to hold the conference, which is taking place after a gap of two years, has been questioned on the ground that it has been convened at an inappropriate time,” Dattu said.

The letter also stated that there were occasions when Chief Justices’ conferences were held on holy/religious and national holidays. In 1996, when A M Ahmadi was the Chief Justice and in 2003, when V N Khare was the Chief Justice the conferences were held on Balmiki Jayanti.

During the stint of Chief Justice K G Balakrishnan, the conferences held in 2007, 2008 and 2009 fell on Good Friday, Mahavir Jayanti and Independence Day respectively.