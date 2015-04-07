ALAPPUZHA: The death of a CPM activist in an accident on the Cherthala-Alappuzha stretch of NH on Sunday has once again stressed the need for taking adequate measures to check accidents in the area. With more than 16 persons losing their lives in the 20-km stretch in the last three months, the road is earning a bad reputation.

While the local people are of the opinion that the police, the Motor Vehicles Department and the National Highway Authority of India are taking a lackadaisical attitude towards the issue, the police stated that the overspeeding is leading to accidents in many of the cases. “It was only two days earlier a person died at Cherthala police station junction, where over 10 accidents were reported within a few day,” the local people said.

According to the police, absence of proper signal lights, careless driving and high speed are the reasons behind many of the accidents. But, the local people say that the lack of a proper construction and absence of a four-lane road are making the stretch accident-prone.

While Mannancheri police registered over 30 accident cases in February-March period, Mararikulam police registered 12 cases in the period on the stretch. Altogether, 12 persons lost their lives in accidents in both the station within the same period. “The police and MVD are not taking proper steps to bring down the accident rate on the NH,” said Reghu K P, a native of Mararikulam. “The department is not strict enough in handling overspeeding and drunken driving. When Rishiraj Singh was the transport commissioner, the police and MVD were getting tough on the violators, resulting in massive decline in the number of accidents. But, post his transfer from the department, the drive against violators has lost its steam,” he said.

According to him, the two-way stretch doesn’t have enough width and this in turn is resulting in accidents. “High traffic density coupled with speeding vehicles make the stretch dangerous,” he said. “In addition to this, there is no cameras in the stretch to capture the images of the overspeeding vehicles,” he said. “The police department and MVD can make use of facilities like interceptors and radars, which they had used earlier, to thwart overspeeding,” he said.

The Kalavoor Junction and Kanjikuzhi Junction are the accident hotspots on the stretch. Pathirapally radio station, near Coir Board, Kalavoor Beverages outlet, Kalavoor Block junction, Cherthala Xray junction, Thiruvizha are the other areas to be mentioned. At Kalavoor block junction, two passenger died last month when the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding lorry.

‘Liquor Outlet Must be Shifted’

As per the state government declaration, liquor outlets creating traffic problem should be shifted to some other places, but the corporation has not taken any step to shift the liquor shop at Kalavoor. The residents complain that the heavy rush in front of the outlet and vehicles parked in front of the it defying safety rules are resulting in accidents. They also points the need to address the level differences on road.