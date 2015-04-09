KOLLAM: A person from here who went missing under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru on March 25 died at a government hospital in Kolar. The deceased has been identified as Nabeel Nahas, 24, of Kadappakkada. The engineering graduate left for Bengaluru on March 23 in search of a job and was staying with a friend. The next day he hired an autorickshaw. But he could not tell the driver anything comprehensible and the driver took him to Mahadevapuram police station for helping him out. Later, he asked for permission to have food and left the station.

From the identity cards taken from Nabeel by the police, his parents in Dubai were contacted and the family came the next day and filed a man missing complaint. Nabeel’s father Nahas Pasha had been searching for his second son in his own way with the help of a Malayali association in Bangalore.According to Mahadevapuram Police, Nabeel was found wandering at a place around 8 km from the station.

“After he was missing, he was found wandering near Kadugodi railway station area in a poorly dressed manner. Local people found him mentally disturbed and offered him food which he accepted at times,” Mahadevapuram Station House Officer Gautham told Express. According to him, Nabeel was fine till March 30 morning and in the afternoon that day, he was found with an injury on his head. He was first admitted to Malur Government Hospital and later shifted to the district hospital in Kolar where he died after five days of treatment. Only after the police came to know about the unidentified body in the hospital that they recognised Nabeel and informed his parents. The body was handed over to the parents after post-mortem.

Nabeel was working with a firm in Dubai where his parents were settled. He came back to Kerala a few months ago after quitting his job in Dubai. “We have completed the procedures related to Nabeel’s autopsy in Bangalore. We will move legally seeking justice for Nabeel,” Nabeel’s brother said. The body will be brought to his house at Kadappakkada. A complaint had been filed by Nabeel’s relatives at the Malur police station for further inquiry into his death.