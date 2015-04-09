KOCHI: The State Government has submitted before the Kerala High Court that the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) had started functioning, and that it was constituted by the Central Government.

The State further submitted that applications pending before the Authority for environmental clearance were being considered on a first-come-first-served basis. The applications filed by the petitioners, seeking renewal of quarrying permits, are also pending before the Authority.

The Authority submitted that environmental clearance would be granted to quarries that confine their operation to one hectare of land, adhering to the terms and conditions set by the court and the Mining and Geology Department. “The continuance of the operation of quarries will depend on the nature of the disposal of applications by the Authority,” the affidavit stated.