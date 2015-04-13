KOLLAM:A report by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) K M Abraham to the High Court recommended a CBI inquiry into the ‘irregularities’ in the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC). The confidential report, accessed by Express, also sought the immediate removal of the Managing Director of KSCDC K A Ratheesh and restricting chairman R Chandrasekharan from accessing the office, pending inquiry.

Corruption in the tendering process, nepotism, benami dealings, obstructing fair probe were some of the serious charges levelled against the Managing Director in the 21-page report.

The High Court had asked for the report on August 20, 2014 based on a writ petition filed by INTUC former district secretary Kadakampally Manoj. The Additional Chief Secretary monitored the expert committee formed on the orders of the High Court on the issues related to the KSCDC. It was chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department.

The preliminary appraisal by the committee found out that there was a need for in-depth probe into the matters related to the procedure followed by the KSCDC in the tendering and determination of purchase price of raw cashew nuts.

“There have been very serious procedural violations which might have led to large-scale corruption and loss to the exchequer in the purchase. The opacity in the procedures were unheard of in the public sector,” Abraham said in the report.

The report recommended the immediate removal of the Managing Director of KSCDC Ratheesh from the post in the interest of a fair and unobstructed study by the committee.

He had noted the reluctance of the MD to cooperate with the probe done by officers deputed from the Finance (inspection Non-Technical) Department in January this year. Officers probing the case were even physically obstructed by some of the workers. The report mentioned that an ‘unholy nexus’ between Chandrasekharan and Ratheesh held dangerous portents which had led to possible corruption and nepotism. The MD and the Chairman are related to each other (brother-in-laws).

The Additional Chief Secretary asked Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to remove Ratheesh in a note on February 16 and give the charge to an impeccable officer till the High Court disposes of the case. According to the report, the government has not done anything in this regard.

What is even strange was the fact that when the Finance Department objected to paying from the Corporation’s account the cost incurred on publishing ‘paid news’ against the ongoing probe by the government, the Cabinet waived it off.

In the aftermath of the probe by the Finance Department, the Corporation gave paid news at a cost of Rs 36.96 lakh.

But the department wanted the Chairman and the members of the KSCDC to bear the cost. The report termed the move to publish articles against a government probe by a Corporation set by the government as ‘unprecedented.’

The report has recommended a detailed probe into the charges levelled against Ratheesh from time to time. Some of the charges raised in the report include the possible involvement of benamis in tender procedures and the likelihood of good quality products being transported to some of the private cashew manufacturers for augmenting their own exports at the cost of the Corporation etc.

The report also pointed out the possibility of money laundering in the tender transaction.