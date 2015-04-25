Fresh EIA for Aranmula Project

Home States Kerala

T’PURAM/ARANMULA:   In what could be viewed as a step towards the possible revival of the proposed `2,000 crore Aranmula airport project, the Union Environment Ministry (MoEF) has given its nod to the promoters for a fresh Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier cancelled environmental clearance given to the project pointing out flaws in the EIA study.  The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the MoEF, which met in New Delhi on Friday, permitted KGS Group, promoters of the project, to go ahead with the EIA while considering their plea in this regard. The EAC rejected the arguments that the proposed site was not suitable for the airport project.

KGS managing director Gigi George said the EIA study would be undertaken soon. The earlier study was nullified by the NGT because of technical reasons, he said.

“Last January, the MoEF sought details from state government regarding the project. In a written communication to MoEF, government informed that it has taken 10 pc stake in the project and its representative would be appointed in the Director Board. It’s in the wake of this report that the EAC  considered it,” he said.

