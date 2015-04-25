THRISSUR:The Fast Track Court here on Friday ordered for a further probe into the murder of Youth Congress activist Lalji Kollannur.

The court gave an order after the prosecutor in the case Roy George N V submitted a plaint before the court on April 17 as per CrPC 173(8) citing that the police investigation into the murder was incomplete and judge P P Saidalavi of Fast Track Court-1 ordered for a further probe after hearing the argument for two days over the plaint.

Prosecutor Roy George said that the investigating officers who conducted the probe, had not collected the statement of all the witnesses and the two witnesses in the case Santosh and Suresh Babu, turned hostile on April 16 before the court which prompted him to file the plaint.

Even though the defendants argued against the plaint submitted by the prosecution lawyer, the court ordered for a further inquiry.

Youth Congress activist Lalji Kollannur, 47,

was hacked to death at Kunnambath Lane in Ayyathole near here on August 16, 2013.

The murder was in retaliation to the murder of Congress leader Eacharathu Madhu on June 2, 2013. Madhu was hacked to death by a gang in front of Karthyayani Temple at Ayyanthole in broad daylight and Lalji’s brother Premji Kollannur, is an accused in the Madhu murder case.

The gang war between both factions of Premji and Madhu, who were jointly running moneylending business before their split-up reportedly led to these murders.