KOTTAYAM:The Erattupetta police have launched an inquiry into the pyrotechnic accident reported during the annual festival at St George Forane Church, Aruvithura near Erattupetta, the other day.

Meanwhile, Controller of Explosives visited the site on Saturday and collected evidence of the mishap in which a school student was killed and several others injured.

According to police, case has been registered against, church Vicar General Fr Thomas Vedikkunnel, who secured license for the fireworks from Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Binoy Jacob and president and secretary of the church committee under sections 304 and 308 of IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and provisions under Explosives act.

However, there were reports of alleged higher level intervention to avoid the arrest of the accused.

District Police Chief M P Dinesh dismissed the allegation and said that further action would be taken following a proper inquiry. “We will look in to all the aspects of the incident and proceedings will be followed on the basis of the findings,” he said.

However, police sources confirmed that the Vicar General had made a serious mistake by ignoring the warning letter from the police requesting him to shift the location of the fireworks taking in to account safety aspects, which will be crucial in further proceedings.

The decision of the church authorities to change the venue of the fireworks from the usual St George School grounds to a spot near the church across the road had been opposed by the police and local people, as it could result in accidents.

Meanwhile, district administration is firm on their stance that no procedural lapse happened in awarding license for conducting fireworks.

Though, the police admitted that they had not opposed the awarding of the licence, in the report submitted to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), they later changed their stance by serving a warning notice to the church authorities.