Cruise Ship Tourist from Japan Dies in Kollam Hospital

Published: 28th April 2015 06:02 AM

KOLLAM:A senior citizen belonging to Japan, who was travelling in a cruise ship, breathed his last here on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Yakima Kimura, 66. As per the Neendakara Coastal Police, Yakima’s death was owing to cardiac arrest. 

“He was in a cruise ship carrying 1,352 tourists which set off from Japan on April 20. After reaching Singapore, the ship was on its way to Kochi. As per our knowledge, Kimura complained of chest pain when the ship was sailing off Vizhinjam coast. The ship authorities contacted the Kochi Coast Guard unit for assistance and they, in turn, entrusted the rescue operation to us,” said a police officer at the Neendakara Coastal Police Station.

The rescue mission carried out through Coastal Police boat ‘Darshana’ was said to be filled with adventure as police had to travel about eight nautical miles from the port to reach the cruise ship. A police officer who was part of the rescue mission said strong winds posed a threat to them and the difference in the heights of the vessels was an issue.Kimura, who was admitted to a private hospital here, was accompanied by Ayaka, a nurse with the cruise ship. Police authorities said that he breathed his last around 2 am. The body, now kept at the hospital, will be received by his son, working in Kolkata. 

