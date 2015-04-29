KOTTAYAM: In a major setback to Mahatma Gandhi University, the state government has directed it to close down off-campus centres out side its territorial jurisdiction.

The directive, in tune with a judgment of the High Court dated February 2, 2015, will lead to the closure of more than 75 centres across the state. The move is likely to cause an annual revenue loss of `6 crore for the university.

In his letter (dated April 18, 2015), additional chief secretary (Higher Education) K M Abraham, asked MG university Vice-Chancellor Babu Sebastian, “to look into the matter personally and comply with the directions of the High Court and furnish report to the Advocate General, the University Grant Commission and the State Government urgently.” A meeting of the Syndicate, slated to be held on May 2, will discuss the issue.

The UGC in June 2014, had asked the varsity to shut down its international and national off-campus centres numbering seven each. Though the admission to these centres was suspended for the academic year 2014-15, they are still active, to facilitate completion of courses by enrolled students. Another 122 off-campus centres are functioning under the university across all the districts in the state.