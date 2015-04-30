KOLLAM: The ninth edition of ‘Thirunalloor Kavyolsavam’, an event organised annually by Thirunalloor Smrithikendram to maintain the contributions of poet and academician Thirunalloor Karunakaran, will commence on Friday.

The three-day event conducted at the ATSK Gardens, near Olayil, comprises of book fest, Kathaprasangam, debates, book releases, get- together and various competitions for children.

On Saturday, a debate would be conducted on the subject ‘Is a Change Needed for Modes of Protest’? The debate which would start at 4 pm, would be attended by CPI national council member V S Sunil Kumar MLA, DYFI state secretary M Swaraj,AGMS leader M Geethanandan and others. The valedictory fete on

Sunday would be attended by Benoy Viswam, N K Premachandran MP and others.