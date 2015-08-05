THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reverting Land Assignment Rules for regularising encroachments made till 2005 was against the very spirit of the constitution and the Kerala Land Conservancy Act.

The amendments that have been earlier brought by the UDF Government violate the constitutional provisions of ‘equality before law’ and ‘social justice’, legal experts cite.

Stating that the amendment brought in the Land Assignment Rules was only to regularise all illegal encroachments by the “mighty people,” leading lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj said: “The new amendment, which will only perpetuate encroachment, is against the spirit of the Land Assignment Act and also simultaneously violates the Land Conservancy Act.”

The Land Assignment Act, which is a parent statute, has been promulgated for controlling or regulating assignment of government lands and cannot be done according to ones whims and fancies, he added.

Raj also pointed out that it could be violation of the Constitutional provision of ‘equality before law’ and ‘ social justice’.

“The encroachers are being treated as equal to those who are having valid documents, which means it is against the constructional provisions,” he said.

Moreover, he said the new rules were against several of the Supreme Court Judgments.

“The Supreme Court in Mehta versus Union of India in 2012 had ordered that no encroachment should be permitted on public land. The court in several other judgments has said that it was the state’s duty to evict all encroachers,” he said.

Stating that the new rules should be scrapped, Raj said that it is a paradox that the government was framing new rules for the encroachers when it has been denying land to the Tribals, even after having clear directives from the apex court in this regard.

Senior advocate and former Additional Advocate General Ranjith Thampan said the amendments will be against the Land Conservancy Act, which states that encroachment is a serious offence.

When encroachment itself has been deemed as a serious offence, the government is for legalising all encroachments through bringing in rules in another Act, he added.

Environmentalist Harish Vasudevan said when the Land Conservancy Act, Section 5, clearly states that encroachment on public land is a punishable offence, the government by bringing in such an amendment is only legalising a criminal act.