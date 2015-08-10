KOCHI: As the ambitious Rs 20,000 crore refinery expansion project of BPCL, Kochi Refinery is scheduled to be completed in a few months, the latest announcement of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to declare Kochi-Coimbatore-Karur pipeline as a common carrier, limits the scope of BPCL-Kochi Refinery of further expansion. In a public notice issued by PNGRB on August 3, the regulator has stated that the 292.5 km pipeline has approximately 22 per cent spare capacity available and hence it is declared as a common carrier, not a dedicated pipeline of Kochi Refinery alone. It simply means now other companies including private players can book capacity and use the pipeline for the transportation of petroleum fuels.

The PNGRB announcement has come at a time when BPCL Kochi Refinery was all set to apply for a capacity enhancement from 3.3 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) to the maximum capacity of 7 MMTPA. Also, the Refinery major had a plan to connect Kochi Refinery with a pipeline from Karur to Bangalore-Hyderabad till Mumbai. Interestingly, Kochi Refinery strongly opposed the move to declare the pipeline as a common carrier in its letter dated April 17, 2013.

The Kochi-Coimbatore-Karur pipeline became operational in 2002. “When the expansion of Kochi Refinery is complete, the company will have to enhance the capacity from the current level. Declaring the pipeline as a common carrier will limit the scope of further expansion for the Refinery. Also, the pipeline became operational even before PNGRB came into existence. The refining capacity will be augmented from 9.5 MMTPA to 15.5 MMTPA. The capacity expansion is planned keeping in view the existing capacity of the pipeline,” said sources with the Refinery.