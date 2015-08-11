THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is learnt that neither any of the UDF constituents nor its leading partner Congress on its own has ever discussed the scope of postponing the local polls or going for the Assembly elections before it. Also, with the Opposition LDF making an issue out of the likely delay in holding the local body polls, the UDF is quite aware of the political pitfalls which may emerge in such a scenario. “Postponing the polls will be unwise,” UDF convenor P P Thankachan told Express.

“Whatever be the compulsions for any postponement,it will damage the UDF politically,” he observed.“Holding the elections on time will be politically good for the UDF and also for upholding constitutional principles,” said Varghese George, JD(U) secretary general.

The talk of postponement of the local body polls had gained momentum a couple of days ago after the State Election Commission had expressed its reservations over the delay in the ward delimitation exercise. The EC was agitated over the alleged lackadaisical approach of the UDF in coming up with concrete proposals for ward delimitation, even after two years since the process was set into motion.

Chief Minister OommenChandy said that there was not much substance in the points raised by the Election Commission in its letter. “The ward delimitation exercise was done after consulting the Election Commission, including the time limit for it,” he said. “And the government has no intention to delay the local polls in anyway,” the chief minister added. The EC has written to the government on the apprehensions in conducting the polls, based on the newly created wards.

“A high-level meeting of the ministers concerned and officials have been convened in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to look into the issue.

“The advocate general will also participate in the meet,” Chandy said, when asked how hurdles manifold viz-a-viz conduct of local body polls on time, could be overcome. The chief minister will also attend the meet.