THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The police on Friday detained five youth for alleged Maoist links. The Cantonment Police here said the youth belonged to ‘Njattuvela’, one of the frontal organisations of the CPI

Maoists are suspected to have arrived in the city to vitiate the peaceful Independence Day in the capital.

The accused have been identified as Prashant, Rasheed, Nithin, Spanesh and Aromal, all aged between 25 and 40, and from various parts of the state.

The police said ‘Njattuvela’ had organised a state-wide signature campaign titled ‘Independence is a Lie’.

They had come to the capital to stage a street play in front of the Secertariat “protesting the invasion of police into campuses and private lives of citizens”.

They were rounded up from the Statue hotel near the Secretariat.