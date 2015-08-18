THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inking a landmark concession agreement for the Rs 7,525 crore Vizhinjam seaport project with the Kerala government on Monday, the Adani Group has announced that the first phase of the port will become a reality in less than 1,000 days. The countdown begins on November 1, 2015.

“We have already started planning and engineering on this project. Full-fledged construction will begin on November 1. The port will be made operational in record time in less than 1000 days,” Adani Group chairman Gautam S Adani said after the agreement was signed at the Durbar Hall of the Secretariat.

Principal Secretary (Ports) James Varghese signed the agreement on behalf of the state and Santosh K Mohapatra, Director and CEO, Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd (AVPPL), on behalf of the Ahmedabad-based group.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, ministers and top officials were present.

AVPPL will have a concession on the port for 40 years, after which there will be an option for extending it by another 20.

The project is to be implemented in three phases. As per the agreement, the first phase need be completed only in four years’ time. Once commissioned, the port will be able to handle cargo vessels of 18,000 TEU.