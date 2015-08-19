THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The bar bribery scam continues to haunt the UDF Government with new revelations that Excise Minister K Babu and former Chief Secretary E K Bharat Bhushan were not cooperative with the Vigilance in its investigation against Finance Minister K M Mani.

Bharat Bhushan and Babu were reluctant to reveal the contents of the Cabinet meeting that took a decision on the renewal of bar licences, according to the Quick Verification Report prepared by Vigilance S P Sukeshan R.

The report cites that the copies of the Cabinet note prepared in connection with the bar licence issue presented before the Cabinet on March 26, 2014, were made available to Mani, which gave him an opportunity to present his views.

“When Bharat Bhushan and Babu were examined to ascertain the circumstances which gave Mani access to the file, they did not disclose the actual facts by claiming privilege of the rules of business of the government of Kerala,” the report reveals.

With regard to Mani’s statement in the Cabinet, Babu had told the Vigilance official that he had certain reservations in revealing what he had said.

Bhushan also refrained from divulging any info in this regard. He also declined to reveal what the ministers had said in the Cabinet.

The report also pointed out that the Cabinet on March 26, 2014, could have taken a decision with regard to renewal of bar licences.

However, Mani had tentatively delayed the Cabinet decision.

The report also states that the Cabinet notes of March 26 and April 2 clearly indicated that a decision could have been taken much earlier.

From the facts and circumstances it can be presumed that the accused had unnecessarily raised an objection in the Cabinet with an intention to postpone the decision which had led the bar owners to approach him for a favourable decision, the report said.

Sukeshan in his report had said that there was sufficient evidence to prove that Mani had accepted Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh at Pala and Thiruvananthapuram.

However, this report was sidelined and the final report submitted before the court by the Vigilance had given a clean chit to Mani.