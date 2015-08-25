THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special Cabinet meeting will be held early on Tuesday to take stock of the entire gamut of issues pertaining to the conduct of local bodies polls.

It will also be a sort of precursor to an all-important day-long session of the UDF liaison committee to be held here at the Kovalam Guest House from 10 am on Tuesday.

The special meeting has been convened in the light of the persisiting discord between the government and the State Election Commission over the conduct of local body polls.

“The stand taken by the government and the EC is expected to be brought up for discussion at the meet. We will try and iron out the differences”, UDF convenor P P Thankachan told ‘Express’.

While the UDF does not want to delay the polls under any pretext, the Opposition LDF is on the prowl to corner the government to reap political dividends.

“The most ideal thing is to conduct the local bodies polls in two phases, with a gap for the new municipalities and the Kannur Corporation,” Finance Minister K M Mani opined.

Changes mooted in the Kerala Conservation of Paddy and Wetland Act, 2008, a blue print to face the local bodies polls and prioritisation of government programmes to reach out to the people have been listed for the Kovalam conclave.