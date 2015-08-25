KOCHI: ‘Success has many fathers’; so is the case of Kerala’s IT saga.

The 25th anniversary of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, the biggest success story in the information technology industry, was celebrated recently. But, what followed was a tussle for its ownership, with Joseph C Mathew, IT adviser to the former V S Achuthanandan government coming down heavily on G Vijayaraghavan, the first CEO of Technopark.

The spat was sparked by Vijayaraghavan’s remark: “Technopark has been growing steadily, but the only time we lost out was during the time of the V S Achuthanandan Government, in 2006 and 2011, when there was confusion between the government and the Technopark officials’.

Joseph Mathew in an interview given to a news portal called Vijayaraghavan a ‘Rightist’, and said that it was his Rightist view that underplayed the role of the VS-led LDF Government in boosting the IT industry.

“The value of IT exports from of the State was `460 crore when the VS government assumed charge in 2006. It grew to `3,500 crore when the tenure of the government ended in 2011. The growth rate was 55-58 per cent in the State, when the national average was only 33 per cent. It is Vijayaraghavan’s repeated remarks against the VS government that prompted me to react,” Joseph told ‘Express’.

Vijayaraghavan, who is currently a member of the State Planning Board, said that no sector would grow suddenly, and that growth was always the outcome of strong foundations laid earlier. When asked whether he was referring to the UDF Government that ruled the State from 2001 to 2006 he said, “it could have been any government that preceded the VS Government - even the 1996-2001 Nayanar Government. It was at that time the CPM approved Special Economic Zones in private sector, but the Left Government did not approve them,” he said.

On the ‘Rightist’ remark, Vijayaraghavan said as a person he had a thought process of his own, and that his credentials were well known. “It should also be remembered that I was invited to the State by then Chief Minister E K Nayanar. There are members in every political party who agree and sometimes appreciate my views,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Mathew countered his statement saying, “productivity in the IT sector grows at a faster pace, and the IT space was tripled during the tenure of the VS-led government. What is happening to the Cyber Park in Kozhikode?. What did the government do in the last four-and-half years for the project? What has the government done in the name of ‘smart class rooms’? The government is spending huge amounts for purchasing equipment for IT-related projects, but they are not being used,” he alleged.