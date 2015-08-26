TIRUVALLA:P G Purushothaman Pillai, 86, former MLA of Chengannur Assembly Constituency, Manippuzha House, Kadapra, passed away on Tuesday.

Purushothaman Pillai was the representative of Communist Party of India.

He worked with EMS Nampoothirippadu and C Achutha Menon during 1967-1969 and 1970-1977 respectively.

He was the acting secretary of Alappuzha CPM district committee during the Emergency. He was chairman, Committee on Public Accounts (1971-72), Library Advisory Committee (1974-75), secretary and president, Travancore-Cochin Students Federation, vice-president AISF, treasurer, Kerala Grantha Sala Samghom, executive member, Kerala Kalamandalam member, university delegate to China in October 1955, founder president, Kannassa Kalasamithy, Niranom, and worked as the editor of Deshabhimani.

He is survived by wife P L Rajamma and children Vilasini Raveendranadh, Rajendraprasad and Minikumari and children-in laws, Raghunadh, Vijayalakshmi, Shobham Unnikrishnan and Unnithan.