Noble Gesture Turns Death Trap for Three

Express News Service By

PALAKKAD: Similar to the Kozhikode incident in which Noushad was killed, four people, three of them youngsters lost their life on August 26, 2015, when they tried to help a person who fell down after he hit a street dog at Kanjikode on the Palakkad-Thrissur national highway.

The three youngsters who were having food at a roadside eatery in Kanjikode after their night shift at the Coimbatore Arya Vaidyasala factory saw a two wheeler rider, Prabhakaran, 46, a native of Pokkanthode near Chittur fall down at 1.15 pm on the Palakkad--Thrissur national highway after hitting a dog.

They ran outside from the eatery and tried to lift Prabhakaran who was lying down.

As they were lifting Prabhakaran, a speeding truck came on the highway and ran over all the four people. Apart from Prabhakaran, the other three persons who died were identified as S Sasiprasad, 34, of Kavungal House at Kadanpuzha, K Ramesh, 36, of Kadakkottil House at Kavathikulam near Kottakkal and P C Rajesh, 38, of Aliparambil

House in Manjeri. They were the employees of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Pharmacy at Kanjikode.

Prabhakaran was an employee of the Coimbatore Aryavaidya Pharmacy at Kanjikode.