THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BSNL has denied reports in a section of the media which claimed that the public sector telecom company had slapped a revenue recovery notice on former President A P J Abdul Kalam.

In a press release, BSNL said that the notice was sent to the Raj Bhavan where Kalam stayed in 2010 and not to the former President.

“Raj Bhavan had taken a casual connection which had arrears of `1,030. BSNL had issued a notice to the Raj Bhavan authorities to pay the arrears as part of realisation of dues. Raj Bhavan paid the arrears on December 2, 2015,” the press release said.The confusion arose after a line in the address part mentioned that the connection was given temporarily during the visit of Kalam.

“BSNL has not issued any notice in the name of A P J Abdul Kalam nor initiated any revenue recovery proceedings,” the press release said.

BSNL said it regretted that the name of the former President had been dragged unnecessarily into the case.