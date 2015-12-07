THRISSUR: Hindu Aikyavedi state secretary K P Sasikala on Sunday said that Noushad acted in haste while trying to save the two trapped in the manhole, resulting in his death. It was an unwise move from the part of the deceased to enter the manhole.

“He should have rather lowered in a rope or something made of clothes. Unwise acts like this put the life of people in danger at an accident site. Every mother in the state should teach their sons to act with discretion. I am saying this as a teacher and as a mother,” she said.

Earlier, Vellappally Natesan had come under fire for his statements on Noushad, who died while trying to save labourers from a manhole. in Kozhikode.

A case had been registered against the Yogam chief for inciting communal hatred.