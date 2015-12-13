CM Strikes a Note of Caution on Fertilisers

Express News Service By

KOCHI: Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Saturday called for united action to address the health hazards posed by uncontrolled use of fertilisers and pesticides in the State.

Inaugurating the third Annam National Food and Agro Biodiversity Festival at Rajendra Maidan here, the Chief Minister lauded the organisers for their initiative to spread awareness on lifestyle diseases and the need to provide clean and unadulterated food items.

The festival aims at infusing India’s traditional food culture by showcasing its rich diversity, agro-biodiversity and farming practices, thereby highlighting the adverse effects of junk food.

“The majority of the diseases are caused by improper diet and consumption of agricultural products treated with excessive pesticides. Scientific methods should be adopted to avoid chemical fertilisers and promote organic farming,” said the Chief Minister.

Lauding the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action for conducting the festival, Chandy said such collective actions would help create awareness on the benefits of organic farming, thereby ensuring availability of uncontaminated food.

There are around 150 stalls at the Festival, which is being organised in association with the Agricultural Department, Civil Supplies Department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kerala Youth Welfare Board and Navdanya.

Uncontaminated and traditional food products, organic vegetables, jack fruit varieties and food courts are the major attractions of the festival. The food court is at Rajendra Maidan, while the exhibition stalls are set up at the Shiva Temple compound.

Hibi Eden MLA was the chief guest at the function.