SABARIMALA: One pilgrim died and seven others, from Telangana, were injured in an accident involving a mini bus near Kanamala bridge on the Erumely-Elavungal road in the afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Nagapuri Chandrasekharan, 54, son of Chandrayya, Chittepallil, Ganpurin, Warrangal district of Telangana, was taken to the Erumley Government Hospital. The injured were admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan visited the Erumely hospital and paid tributes to the deceased.He requested Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanham general secretary Velayudhan Nair to initiate arrangements to take the body in its ambulance to Telangana.

Instructions were given to the Devaswom officials to make arrangements for sanctioning the financial assistance to the deceased and the injured pilgrims through the insurance company, Prayar said.

Woman Killed in Idukki Mishap

In Idukki, a young woman was killed and six others, including a toddler, were injured after the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge at Irachippara near Thondimala on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sajitha 23, a native of Cherayi.

Driver Kottatu Rajesh, hailing from North Paravoor, his mother Shantha, 40, wife Arya, 24, daughter Iythihya, 2, sister Sumish, 26, and Sajitha’s husband Anuraj were admitted to the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital. The seven-member team was returning to Paravoor from Palani after visiting Kodaikanal when the tragedy struck. The car fell into the gorge on NH 49 on Pooppara-Bodimettu route around 3.30 am.

The police from both Rajakkad and Santhanpara stations reached the spot and rescued the injured after a two-hour-long search operation.