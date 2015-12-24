KALPETTA: Two youths drowned in Banasura Sagar dam’s catchment area in Thariyode on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Babu, of Ambedkar colony in Naripara, and Rahoof, 24, son of Mammootty, of Pathayakodan house, in Chennalode.

Babu, who worked as a cleaner in an earth mover, reportedly spotted Rahoof getting drowned in the dam.

Babu drowned to death in a bid to save Rahoof’s life.