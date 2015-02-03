THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an attempt to end the controversy over the performance his Lalisom band at the opening ceremony of the National Games here, actor Mohanlal on Monday wrote to the state government saying that he would return the amount he received for the show.

According to the letter, he will give back a total of Rs 1,63,77,600 that he had received from the government for staging the performance. “I have been observing the criticism against Lalisom from the night we performed it.

The comments against the show, which was an earnest attempt, hurt me. I am returning the entire amount that we received and hope that all the controversies regarding the show will end with this,” the actor said in the letter.

He said that the government had approached him to showcase his band in the inaugural ceremony. “I was approached by the Chief Minister and the Sports Minister for my support for the National Games. It was at the last minute that they came to me when another ‘major music show’ that they were planning to include in the inaugural did not work out. They asked me whether I could stage Lalisom there. As I cooperate with such government programmes, I agreed,” he said.

He said though an entirely different show had been planned, they avoided some technical aspects for this performance. “I have not received any remuneration, but the amount was accepted for the artists and the technicians in the team,” he said.