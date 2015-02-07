KOLLAM: Director Shekhar Kapoor distributed certificates and prizes to students of Amrita University who won in the inter-university youth festival competition.

Shekhar Kapoor talked about the relation between arts and academics and the importance of an artistic mind-set for mastering science. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and SPIC MACAY came together to felicitate the award winners in the inter-university youth festival held at Tumkur in Karnataka.