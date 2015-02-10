PALAKKAD: The failure of the police to arrest the students involved in the ragging of Mohammed Mohsin of the MES Kalladi college, Mannarkad five days into the incident have raised many eyebrows. Mohammed Mohsin,19, who lost his eyesight in the incident, is under treatment at a private hospital in Coimbatore.

The police, who claimed on Sunday that they have traced the whereabouts of eight students on the run, are singing a different tune now. Mannarkad CI Anil Kumar said on Monday that none of the students could be traced though the police had cast their nets wide.

The case was registered against senior students Noufal, Shanil, Jowhar, Jabir, Ashif, Anas, Suhail and Rishan under the Ragging Act, attempt to murder and under section 326 for causing grievous injury and handicap.

Noufal and Shanil were expelled from the college and the remaining six students were suspended.Meanwhile, MP M B Rajesh, condemned the failure to arrest the students involved in the ragging. The suspicion that the police and the accused have joined hands was gaining credence with each passing day, he said.

He accused that not only any headway has been made in the probe, the police was actually helping the students.

Mgmt Promises Full Cooperation

Palakkad: The management of MES Kalladi College and the MES district committee jointly informed that the college will cooperate with the police to bring the culprits behind the attack before the law.“Two among the eight students suspended were suspended over another case two months ago and measures will be taken for dismissing them if the law finds them guilty on the charges in the present case,” said A Jabbarali, MES district secretary.