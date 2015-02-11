KOCHI:Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways, after its successful completion of Kashmir tour, will be launching its second full train tour to Nepal from Kerala bowing to demand from the travellers. Tour starts on March 29 till April 9. The special Tourist Train starts from Thiruvananthapuram and will cover major tourist and pilgrim destinations in Nepal, Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Passengers can board the train from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Erode and Yesvanthpur. This exclusive tourist train has four category classes viz Budget, Standard, Comfort and Deluxe. The tour package cost starts from `25,665 in Budget Category, `29,430 in Standard, `41,010 in Comfort and `42,770 in Deluxe Category. In this tourist train passengers can opt for Sleeper class as well as three tier train journey. The prices are all inclusive and with no hidden cost.

The packages include:

Train Journey: Sleeper & 3 Tier AC, accommodation on the basis of package category, all Transportation and local sightseeing,on-board & Off-board catering service (Vegetarian Food), travel Insurance and services of tour escort.

This unique tourist train has the following features - Special train carries only tourists,tour escorts and security guard for each coach, 18 coaches including Pantry Car.

Each coach is fixed with audio system for important announcements and music and on board and off-board catering service (vegetarian - breakfast, lunch and dinner) More details are available from:-Tourism Information & Facilitation Centers:Ernakulam -9567863242, Thiruvananthapuram -9567863245, Kozhikode - 9746743047, IRCTC Area Office, Coimbatore - 09003140680, IRCTC Regional Office, Bangalore - 080 22960014/13, IRCTC Regional Office, Ernakulam -0484 - 2382991, 9476743045 or website: www.irctctourism.com.